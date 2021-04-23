Rotary March For Kamp Boosts Opportunities For Local Youth

ST. JOHNSBURY — The recent March for Kamp community fundraiser sponsored by St. Johnsbury Rotary Club raised funds to provide scholarships for local youth to attend St. J Recreation Department’s Kamp IWannaHavFun!
“Our club is so grateful for all the work that Kamp IWannaHavFun does for the benefit of the children in our community,” St. Johnsbury Rotary President Katheryn Laferriere stated. “We’re thrilled for the outpouring of support for our first-ever March for Kamp event and thank all those who participated.”
Participants donated $31 to walk 31 miles in the 31 days of March, and their efforts raised just over $2,800 for the scholarships. In addition, the Rotary Club donated an additional $1,000 to the effort.
Participants who completed the 31 miles and turned in their log were entered to win prizes through a drawing. Donations for the prizes were received by RecFit, the SJA Topper Shop, and Boxcar & Caboose. Michael LeVangie won a month membership to RecFit, Mary Parent won a $25 gift certificate to the SJA Topper Shop, Susan Blaisdell won a $20 Boxcar & Caboose gift certificate, and Ben Copans won – and then generously donated back – a $25 cash prize provided by Rotary.
“I continue to be amazed by the care, compassion, and generosity of folks in this incredible community,” SJA Director of Recreational Programs Joe Fox said. “This fundraiser is particularly special this year, as many children have had the normal routine of their lives majorly impacted during the pandemic. These funds will help make it possible for more children to attend camp and get back to the business of being a child in summer: having fun and enriching experiences and making memories with friends.”
Scholarships will be used in a variety of ways. “Some children will benefit from a full week of camp covered by the fund, while others may utilize it to support multiple weeks of Kamp at a discounted rate,” Fox said.
Kamp IWannaHavFun is a summer day camp for area youth in grades K-4 located on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus. Registration is now open.
St. Johnsbury Rotary is a local service club where neighbors, friends, and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change in the community and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.