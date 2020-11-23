Members of the St. Johnsbury Rotary and the Northeast Kingdom Community Action teamed up recently at the White Market in St. Johnsbury, to collect donations from the community for food and supplies for NEKCA.
Rotarians Jay Miller and Joy Ely, with support by fellow club members, worked together to inform the community of the needs for NEKCA’s Parent-Child Center through the “Give a Little, Help A Lot Drive.” In addition to collecting donations, the group also handed out free masks, children’s books and activity kits, and community resource information.
The drive was well received and the group of volunteers, made up of Rotarians and NEKCA staff, had a busy day collecting food, baby supplies, cleaning products, and personal care items.
Nearly $260 in cash and check donations, and just under 700 pounds of food and supplies, was collected, due to overwhelming support by the community.
“Northeast Kingdom Community Action Parent-Child Center is humbled and grateful to our community who’s outpouring of support to our neighbors who are in need, was overwhelming,” Joy Ely said.
The White Market provided space for collecting donations and spread the word to its customers.
