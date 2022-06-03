RYEGATE — Blue Mountain Grange #263 honored Nancy Murray with the Grange Community Service Award as a non-member for her outstanding work in organizing the “Little Puzzle Library,” “which has been used since the COVID pandemic began and answered a need for all of us as we saw our lives change, stress build, and anxiety heighten, regardless of age,” stated Grange Master Tyler Pokines.
Nancy Murray’s service to the community over the years has included the Firemen’s Auxiliary, her walks to keep the roadsides clean, her participation in town affairs, and her wonderful personality. The puzzle library idea has now expanded to McIndoe Falls as well, and is seen as “a great intergenerational engagement when you work with others and the possibility of a real nice family interaction,” Pokines stated. He presented Murray with a plaque following a presentation by members Joyce White and Marsha Nelson.
The Grange also honored Darryl Perkins for his commitment to the Ryegate community. He not only served in the capacity of Master for nearly 20 years in three separate terms of the more than four decades of membership, but for many years as a member of the fire department, chairman of Green Up, and now selectman. “He has shown great leadership in pointing out ways for the Grange to serve its town,” Pokines pointed out. “This year, he has organized service for every month of the year, whether it is a plant and seedling swap, a food drive, assisting with Winter Carnival and the Summer Festival, educational or legislative programs open to the community, raking lawns, and donations to worthy causes. Splitting wood, painting the hall, running Bingo on Saturday nights- he leads the way.” He was presented with an Outstanding Grange Member award.
Stewart White, Bill Nelson, and Fremont Nelson were presented with 60-year membership certificates; Jenny Nelson received her 50-yr. certificate and pin; Kate and Steve Davie, Jamie O’Connor, and Arthur Crowley received their 25-yr. certificates of membership. More than 30 members and friends were on hand for the evening.
Members Marsha Nelson and Makayla Perkins were given plants in honor of their birthdays that day, as well as Dottie Perkins for all of her behind-the-scene work to support Darryl and the Grange.
Call Pokines at 584-3342 for more information about the Grange.
