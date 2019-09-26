Saint Rose of Lima Parish will be hosting a farewell celebration for Sr. Monique Couture on Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. at the parish rectory located at 77 Clay Street in Littleton, N.H. In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be held in the Saint Rose of Lima Parish Hall.
Sr. Monique has served in Littleton and the North Country for over 26 years. During this time she has been involved as the Pastoral Associate & Director of Music Ministry at Saint Rose of Lima Parish. She has managed the Mount Sacred Heart Garden Project where she teaches school groups and enlists volunteers to grow food for themselves and for those in need in our community, especially two food pantries – Good Neighbor in Franconia and All Saints in Littleton as well as the Dinner Bell Community Meal. She has also been active in the Hand-in-Hand Project through New Hampshire Catholic Charities. In addition to her community endeavors, Sr. Monique has shared her love of music as a member of the White Mountains Camerata and the North Country Chorus.
Sr. Monique was recently elected to be the General Assistant to the Congregation Administration of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She will soon be leaving for France where she will serve in her new position for the next six years.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and beverages will be provided by the parish at the farewell gathering. If you are able to attend, take a side dish if your last name begins with A-M or dessert if your last name begins with N-Z. All are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.