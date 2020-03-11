The Wheelock Community Initiative (WCI) is sponsoring two events on Saturday, March 14 at the Wheelock Town Hall, located at 1192 Rte. 122 in Wheelock village. Both events are free and open to all.
The second annual Wheelock Seed Swap will take place in the morning from 10 a.m. to noon. A Seed Swap traditionally means each person would bring his/her own seeds to share with others; that’s welcome, but not necessary. Wheelock’s event is modeled on the Community Seed Exchange (CSE) at the Barton Public Library. CSE has provided Wheelock a wealth of seed packets for popular, commonly grown vegetables to start inside now on a sunny windowsill or direct seed in the garden in May. The Barton CSE solicited seeds from many seed companies, and there are plenty to share.
Along with free seeds, there will be information tables about beekeeping and apple grafting. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District will feature composting information including worm composting. There will be activities for kids, refreshments and a raffle to benefit future events.
The Emerald Ash Borer talk is scheduled for 1 p.m. Ginger Nickerson, Forest Pest Education Coordinator, VT Urban and Community Forestry and Matt Langlais, Forester, Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation, will provide the presentation. The emerald ash borer (EAB) has devastated ash trees across the US. There are now confirmed infestations in nine towns in Vermont, including Plainfield and Derby Line. Come educate yourself on what to do now that EAB is here. This presentation, sponsored by WCI and the VT Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, will help you identify EAB and plan for a future with them in our woods, towns, roadsides and yards. This presentation is for everyone, landowners, land managers, select board members, conservation commission members, and anyone who loves the woods and trees of Vermont. Light refreshments will be available. Rain date for this event is March 21, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.