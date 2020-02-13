Serenity Ploss Completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Serenity Ploss and her mom, Suzanna, show the certificate Serenity earned for completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge at Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster, N.H. For more information about the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, please contact Ronnie Buckman at the Weeks Memorial Library, 603-788-3352.

