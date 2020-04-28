St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center To Receive A $10,000 Matching Grant

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center learned on April 24 from the Preservation Trust of Vermont and the 1772 Foundation that it is the recipient of a $10,000 matching grant. The Center’s application was in competition with 24 others from around the state and provides funds to help cover the cost of painting the building at 421 Summer St., and to revitalize the historic double doors at the front of the building.
The History & Heritage Center was built as a family home by John A. Stevens in 1853. Even though there have been a number of additions and alterations over the past 167 years, the building retains significant historical value. The double doors, which feature arched-top, frosted and etched glass windows, have probably never been repaired. The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.
It was last painted at least 10 years ago, and the color will not change.
This grant was managed by the Preservation Trust of Vermont for the 1772 Foundation. The 1772 Foundation, based in Rhode Island, was founded in 1985 by the late Stewart Keene “to provide safe passage of historic buildings and farmland to future generations.” The Foundation takes its name from its first restoration project, Liberty Hall in Union, N.J., which was built in 1772.
As a one-to-one matching grant, the Center must contribute $10,000 to the work in order to access the grant funds. Donations to this matching fund will be gratefully accepted by the Center.
