St. Johnsbury Rotarian To Serve As District Governor

St. Johnsbury Rotarian Jamie Milne, at left, is presented a gift from 2019-2020 Rotary District 7850 Gov. Richard Fox, during St. Johnsbury Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Aug. 26. Milne will be taking the helm as District 7850’s governor for the 2020-2021 Rotary year. Milne is presently secretary of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club, and has also been an Assistant District Governor for 7850, representing clubs in Littleton, Lancaster, Wells River/Woodsville and St. Johnsbury.
