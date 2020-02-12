St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club Welcomes Assistant Town Manager To Monthly Meeting

Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak was guest speaker during St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club January monthly meeting at the Grace Methodist Church.
Kasprzak spoke about T.I.F. (Tax Investment Financing) a public/private partnership which uses incremental property tax revenue to repay municipal debt to build and improve public infrastructure. TIF must fall within a designated boundary (design control district) and is a tool to encourage redevelopment of the downtown. Future sites might include the fire/police station, armory, Republican Block and the former state office building on Eastern Avenue.
Kasprzak mentioned the $15 million dollar New Avenue Hotel project underway and touched on other initiatives: Bay Street riverfront revitalization, trailhead extension, high speed internet, rental housing improvement, collaboration with other communities to share resources, transitioning to a creative economy highlighting outdoor recreation. He referenced business activity to include Whirligig Brewery, Salt Bistro, Tap Room, the Frame Dames move, Star Theatre expansion, former glove factory update, Medico car boots and Colonial Apartments sale.
Woman’s Club members were encouraged to attend the housing meetings held the second Friday of every month for information on implementing rental housing.
Kasprzak stated, “St. Johnsbury is at a crossroads … getting everyone on the same page for revitalization … St. Johnsbury has a plan and a vision.” Following a question and answer session, Martha Munkittrick presented Kasprzak with a gift of appreciation.
Lyn Fleming greeted arrivals and issued the 50/50 raffle tickets. Gladys Batchelder was the winner of the 50/50 drawing and donated a portion back to the club. Co-president Joan Wollrath opened the meeting with a poem about the New Year. Sylvia Houghton led devotions followed by refreshments sent by Lois Ward. The four guests present were welcomed and each spoke briefly about themselves.
Co-president Carol Koukoutsis led the flag salute. Routine reports were heard from secretary Faye Ellis and treasurer Joan Isham. Caroline Frey collected volunteer hours for submission to the state. Sympathy cards were signed for the family of long-time member Carol Fournier and for Beulah McGinnis on the loss of her husband. A get well card was signed for Lois Ward who was unable to attend due to an accident.
Applications for the Barbara Jean Barker Memorial Scholarship are now available for women who seek to further their education and/or upgrade skills to advance in the workplace. These scholarships range from $500 to $1500 and target non-traditional college students.
Members were reminded to provide items for the St. Johnsbury School children at the Feb. 4 meeting and wear red to support heart health. Carpooling is available to the Feb. 1 Winter Meeting in Ludlow, Vt.; the registration deadline is Jan. 20. For more information, contact Joan at 802-748-2574 for details.
Executive Director Amanda McFarland from Umbrella was the February guest speaker. Area women are invited to the meeting. For more information, call Sylvia at 802-427-3255 for information.
