Julie and Kevin Mitchell met six years ago, when their boys were in the same PreK class together at the St. Johnsbury School.
“Our boys are the same age, and were in the same PreK class, so I knew Kevin as a fun dad that was always interacting with the kids … he was the fun dad who was always chasing and playing with the kids; he always stood out,” said Julie.
He was a single dad and she was married at the time and a mom of two.
Julie said, “We always said ‘hi,’ in passing throughout the years and finally connected last December,” Julie said.
She and her husband had divorced, and Kevin noticed that her relationship status on social media had changed. He reached out.
After a handful of years of bumping into each other, “You see each other at Applebees or Anthony’s, and you say ‘hello,’ throughout the years, we were friends on Facebook,” Julie and Kevin met outside of their roles as parents and friends, and began talking.
“He noticed that my marriage ended (on social media) and we started talking to each other, quickly getting to know each other and we realized our long-term plans were very similar,” said Julie. They both have family members living in the south and hope to move south once their kids are out of school.
She said, “We were doing the whole single parent thing ourselves.”
“When you’re a little bit older, especially the second time around, you have a better understanding of what you’re looking for and what you’re not looking for,” said Julie of how fast things with Kevin moved forward – and how right it felt.
She said, “We knew really quickly there’s something here and we really wanted to explore that.”
“Once our kids started hanging out with us it just felt so natural,” said Julie. Her cousin had told her that when you meet the right person there will be something about them that stands out, that there was going to be one person she would find.
“I realized three months into it, I just realized it was him, it felt like home, and I’ve never had that feeling when I felt like I was home with someone,” said Julie. “It was never awkward.”
Natalie, her pre-teen daughter “immediately really just loved Kevin, she said, ‘He’s so nice mom you need to give him a chance.’ ”
“It just felt like from the very beginning like family,” said Julie.
The Proposal
Over the summer, the family traveled to Ohio for Kevin to meet her family on an annual family trip where her family convenes every year.
“He had the chance to really get to know my parents and my sister, and they’re super cautious about me, especially the second time around, they don’t want me getting hurt,” said Julie. “They could just identify, alright, everything she’s told us on the phone, it’s really true!”
Julie went on, “They saw exactly what I saw, and in that time down there, him and my dad had lunch and he asked my dad permission to propose that was in July.”
“He didn’t propose until September,” on a planned family photo shoot on Darling Hill Road in Lyndonville. “At one point he got down on one knee and (Holly, Julie’s friend and the photographer) was snapping the pictures, and the kids were all around behind us. We had already looked at rings.” Julie is 41 and Kevin is 48.
Natalie went with Kevin to pick out the ring, said Julie, and she knew he was planning to propose that day on Darling Hill.
Small Wedding, Future Reception
“We originally were going to do the wedding in June of this year, but we both lived separate and we both had morals about not living together until we got married,” said Julie. “We wanted it to be official, so we could house-hunt and so we could live in one place.”
She said, “I already did a great big church wedding,” and she was happy with something intimate and with just a handful of friends and family. They got married Dec. 1 at the Lyndon Outing Club. Julie’s family were in attendance via Zoom, she said. A friend married them and they had the Outing Club for two hours.
Julie’s friends have begun a business called Green Mountain Moments, and they are helping the couple to plan a reception, also at the Outing Club, for June, for a celebration with many more friends and family.
All three of their children participated in the ceremony, and Julie said she wore a bargain dress and didn’t fret about the details. The kids - Natalie and Logan Wheeler, ages 13 and 8 and Kamden Mitchell, 9 - were each given a special gift as part of the ceremony.
The event planned in June, “It’s going to end up being just a huge reception,” said Julie. “All the decorations we used for the wedding we saved and we’ll bring to the reception.
They’re planning a taco bar and cupcakes and a fun time to kick up their heels and celebrate.
Julie’s advice to people planning a wedding, “Remember that it’s one day and it’s more about the memories and cherishing the moments together than putting a ton of money into something that will last just one day.”
“It’s important to stay close during the whole process,” she said.
Julie said, “It just felt so right - everything.”
