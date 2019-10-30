St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be hosting their Tuesday Soup Nights again starting Nov. 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For over 15 years, St. Paul’s has been providing soup and freshly baked bread along with good company for all who come. The soups are made by parishioners from St. Paul’s and from the Lancaster Congregational Church. The Polish Princess provides the bread. Volunteers from the church with others from the community set up and serve the meal.
This year, there will be cards and board games for anyone who would like play a game or two before the meal. Games will start at 4:15 p.m. The soup and bread and games are free to anyone.
Soup will be served every Tuesday except on No. 26, and Dec. 24 and 31. Call 788-4654 before 2 p.m. if there is bad weather to see if it has been canceled. All are welcome, and if anyone wishes to take a dessert to share, it would be appreciated.
