SUGAR HILL, NH — A project to stabilize the deteriorating foundation and to install a drainage system was recently completed at St. Matthews Chapel.
Restoration conservationist, Arnold Graton moved the chapel 32 feet to the side, off of its deteriorating footings. A new foundation and drainage system were installed, and the building was set upon the solid foundation with no harm to the structure.
“St. Matthew’s Chapel is excited to wrap up this important project to ensure that the chapel, which has been part of the Sugar Hill community for more than 127 years, will continue its presence for future generations,” said Betsy Holcombe, Chapel Committee member. “We appreciate the commitment of LCHIP (NH Land and Community Heritage Investment Program) and other contributors to preserve historic buildings such as this one in New Hampshire.”
The project leveraged $100,000 in donations from other sources, including anonymous grants, individual and community donations, and in-kind services, she noted.
St. Matthew’s Chapel was built in 1893 for the summer residents of the White Mountains era of grand hotels. Designed by Frederick Clarke Withers, the Gothic Revival edifice is significant both as a work of fine architecture and for its role in the Sugar Hill community. It is said to be one of the most photographed chapels in New England, and the NH Register of Historic Places has recognized its community, architectural and social value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.