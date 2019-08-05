ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center Discovering Community Summer Institute brings together educators from across the state for a four-day intensive at the Fairbanks Museum, Aug. 12-15. Discovering Community provides an introduction to collaborative ethnography and digital storytelling for the classroom, offering hands-on experience for methods of community-based research and documentary media making. With an emphasis on place-based learning, the intensive will serve as both a project incubator as well as a professional development course.
Working with community resources and digital media provides a toolkit for personalized, student-centered learning experiences. Participants will explore how community-based research develops proficiency and transferable skills: clear and effective communication, responsible and involved citizenship, creative and practical problem solving, and informed and integrative thinking.
Three graduate credits are available through Castleton University. A discount to educators living in Caledonia, Lamoille, Orleans and Franklin counties is being offered, as well as incentives for local educators. For registration, tuition, or purchase order information, visit https://www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/discovering-community. You can also call (802) 388-4964 or email: education@vermontfolklifecenter.org.
