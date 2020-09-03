The Frost Place Welcomes Visitors To Walk the Trail And Enjoy The View

The Frost Place Museum and Barn remain closed for the fall due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. However, the Poetry Trail is open to the public, as long as strict precautions are taken and social distancing requirements are met.
There are benches and bits of Frost poetry all along the way, and the trail is an easy walk suitable for all ages in the woods behind Frost’s historic home in Franconia. Visiting the front porch of the house and enjoying the view, especially during fall foliage time, is something that all are welcome to do as well. Individuals are encouraged to share photos with the museum.
The public is invited to come and treasure the legacy of Robert Frost.
The Frost Place writing and teaching programs and poetry readings were moved to online platforms this summer, with the hope of being able to bring live poetry readings to the public in the coming months.
