Richard Fox, the 2019-2020 governor for Rotary District 7850, was guest speaker during St. Johnsbury Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Aug. 26. Fox asked members to consider “Why” they choose to become Rotarians, and emphasized the synergy that comes with being involved in the community. Synergy is his focus for District 7850, which encompasses 43 Rotary clubs in areas of Southern Québec, Northern Vermont and Northern New Hampshire. Fox stated that Rotary clubs need to be solid and strong, and pointed out that the St. Johnsbury’s club needs be the Rotary Club for the Greater Good of St. Johnsbury. He encouraged members to consider why they are Rotarians, and to pass this knowledge on to others who may become future members. Fox highlighted four agreements concerning Rotary: 1.) Rotary is important to our local and global communities; 2.) Rotary needs to be in our communities after we are no longer here; 3.) Rotary Clubs are important for the impact and success of our District and Rotary International, both globally and locally; 4.) We need to grow our Rotary Clubs to ensure sustained community engagement and the long-term impart of Rotary Clubs. He also emphasized that Rotary is family-oriented, and fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.