The Thresher family met for a reunion on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the home of Allen and Debra (Hart) Thresher Jr. of Peacham, Vermont. Because of COVID, the reunion was canceled. It was the first time canceled since 1986. There were 67 in attendance from North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Academy HALO Forms For Free Community Lunch
- Scene At The North Haverhill Fair Opening Day
- KESD Considers Forming Ad Hoc Committee To Help Plan Building Projects
- Package Delivery Stolen From St. J Residence
- Grafton County Farm May Be Facing Final Days
- Body Found In Haverhill, Investigation Underway
- Kiwanis Courts’ Makeover Complete
- Police Bill For Response To School Threat Rankles Some
- Grace Church Looking To Demolish Former Parsonage
- Wanted Man Flees Police By Jumping Into Lake
Local Sports
- Ruggles Named SJA Athletic Director; Higgs New Field House Director
- Kinder Repeats As All-American At Bates
- NEK Tri-Force 12U Softball Squad Captures Title In Massachusetts
- NEK Tri-Force 18U Softball Team Claims Runners-Up In Massachusetts Tournament
- NEK Tri-Force 18U Softball Team Claims Runners-Up In Massachusetts Tournament
- Kingdom Swim Draws Top Athletes To Newport
- Robie’s Designs Featured In MLB Home Run Derby
- Three Corners Advances To 13-15 NE Regional Baseball Final
- PHOTOS: SJA Youth Soccer Camp Day 2
- Miller Claims Another National Downhill Crown
Local Features
- Threshers Hold Family Reunion
- Everything You Need to Know About Funding College With Student Loans
- Shop Smart And Spend Less This Back-to-School Season
- Storytelling Event July 28 At Greensboro Bend Playground
- Lisbon Regional School Receives CMF North Country Special Education Award
- Allison Fletcher Awarded Degree at RIT
- Peyton Gilson Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Endicott
- Haile Hicks Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Anselm College
- Krista Sawyer Earns Education Degree from Frostburg State University
- Brian Lamar Named to Millikin University Spring 2021 Dean’s List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.