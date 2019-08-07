Time Travelers’ Camp: Getting Into The Woods For The Love Of History

BROWNINGTON — In the mid to late 1700’s early European settlers hacked their way into the Northern Vermont wilderness carving out early homesteads. At the same time, Vermont’s native people, the Abenaki, remained a long-established presence throughout the Northeastern United States and into Canada. It was a fascinating time period in Vermont’s history as the territory verged on statehood (1791). This “first contact” stage between cultures was recreated during the Old Stone House Time Travelers’ Camp this year.
Each morning of camp, campers (ages 8-12) engaged in discussions about the cultural history of the Abenaki and early settlers during the late 1700’s in Vermont. They explored big themes like language barriers; religious differences; modes of travel; alliances between the French in Canada and the Abenaki against the British settlers emigrating from southern New England; skirmishes and conflict and connections to literature. Music was an over-arching theme. Anna Stange, one of four camp group leaders, lead campers in song each morning, teaching traditional melodies as well as the songs’ roots.
After each morning’s gathering, the children made their way into the woods. Two distinctive camp sites were established – one Abenaki and the other Pioneer. The Abenaki camp was led by Nulhegan Abenaki Educators under the direction of Lucy Neel. Neel and her team taught children how to make Abenaki rattles, leather pouches, sing and dance around the tribal drum, story tell and more. The Nulhegan educators brought artifacts such as pieces of ancient pottery, to share with the children. They explained the concept of a Junket — a temporary campsite, similar to the one created for camp, which was established for a few weeks by an Abenaki hunting party, for example. Special guests were brought in to teach native medicinal and culinary uses for local plants and animals.
In Pioneer camp, led by Museum Outreach coordinator and camp coordinator, Dana Karuza, traditional activities such as embroidery, soap carving, tree and plant identification, corn husk doll making and more were taught. Around the fire, campers and their group leaders discussed how the early VT settlers would have begun to establish their homesteads with a simple camp site then clear their land for gardens, wood to use for home-building and animal husbandry.
At both sites, making food for lunch over the open fire was a daily pleasure. Pioneer camp always had a soup, such as lentil or pea, simmering on the fire. In Abenaki camp, Native Stew was a big hit and lunch was always followed by a fire-baked dessert. Campers were integral in each day’s food preparation.
Over the course of their week, all were trained to safely use primitive, historically accurate tools, build fires, craft using early techniques, cook lunch daily over open fires and build shelters. They also enjoyed workshops in the forge with a blacksmith, clearing land using oxen (real oxen on site), archery, making and using natural dyes, cooking biscuits in an outdoor oven, creating knotweed flutes.
Time Travelers’ Camp at the Old Stone House was a true immersion experience for everyone involved. Ava Rapkowitcz of Lyndon, age 10, described her week at camp as, “so much fun, you didn’t even realize how much you were learning.”
Rory O’Connor, age 12, of Scituate, Mass., explained, “Camp was very immersive. Everything we did was stuff we would’ve really done in that era.”
“We put our hearts and souls into this camp. It was an amazing, hands-on learning adventure for not just the campers, but also for the counselors and camp leaders,” said Karuza.
Time Travelers’ Camp at the Old Stone House is always during the last full week of July.
