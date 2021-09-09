WATERBURY CENTER — John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in Craftsbury, and Whitefield (N.H.) Public Library were among 12 public libraries recently awarded grants from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF).
The grant program is for libraries in New Hampshire and Vermont in towns with a population of 5,000 or less. It provides two storytelling presentations by CLiF’s Vermont and New Hampshire authors/illustrators and storytellers, new books for the libraries as well as elementary school libraries, a mini-grant for library programming, and new books for each child to pick out for themselves.
CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott says, “During COVID, staff and volunteers of public libraries have worked so hard to offer their communities the services they count on from the library - computer use, research, books/movies/audio recordings, programming, connections, and gathering space,” said CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott. “CLiF looks forward to working with these 12 libraries as they continue to creatively enrich the lives of kids and families.”
These libraries will kick off the Rural Libraries grant program with the first of two storytelling sessions this fall. The goals of the program are to improve access to high-quality children’s and young adult literature, to update libraries’ collections and increase circulation/use, and strengthen the connection between libraries and their communities.
