Sarah Kenney, Housing advocate at Umbrella was the guest speaker during the St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club’s monthly meeting Feb. 4 at Grace Methodist Church. She was introduced by by Co-president Joan Wollrath.
Umbrella is an organization conceived in 1976 by community members concerned with a lack of women’s health services. Kenney outlined their services, which cover Orleans and Northern Essex counties at their office at 93 Main St. in Newport; and Caledonia and Southern Essex counties from their office at 1216 Railroad St., Suite C, in St. Johnsbury. Twenty-four-hour hotlines are available to victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault: (802) 334-0148 and (802) 748-8645. Their mission is “nurturing communities of strong women, supported families and safe homes … to decrease the incidence and impact of domestic and sexual violence … to ensure that children thrive in safe communities and in families attentive to their needs.”
The Advocacy Program provides free legal services, assists with housing, safety planning, case management and financial support. Their Kingdom Child Care Connection provides access to affordable quality child care programs, offers financial assistance, support for special health needs and families with significant stress. In 2019, KCCC provided support and services to over 750 families. The Family Room offers supervised visitation, monitored exchanges, parent coaching, therapeutic supervision and referrals to other community organizations.
A Q & A session followed Kenney’s talk, and she was presented a gift of appreciation from the club.
Preceding the guest speaker, Lyn Fleming greeted arrivals and handled the 50/50 raffle. Beulah McGinnis opened the meeting with a reading about Valentine’s Day and led devotions, followed by refreshments provided by Caroline Frey and Betty Denio. Guests Yvonne Bright and Lyn Hunsaker were welcomed by the 17 individuals in attendance.
Co-president Carol Koukoutsis led the flag salute. Routine reports were given by Secretary Faye Ellis and Treasurer Joan Isham. Caroline Frey reported 1318 hours of community service and charitable donations of $450 were given by club members during the year.
Barbara Jean Barker Memorial Scholarships are now available to Vermont women, nontraditional students, furthering education or training to upgrade skills and advance in the workplace. Up to three scholarships of $500 to $1500 are awarded at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont annual meeting in May. Applications have been distributed to CCV, Umbrella, Early Learning Center, Kingdom Recovery Center, Chamber of Commerce, Community Restorative Justice Center, Employment Office, Voc Rehab and NVRH and are also available from Joan Wollrath at (802) 748-2574. Completed applications must be sent to Betty Haggerty, 16 Taylor St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101 by March 15.
Donations of new clothing and supplies for the St. Johnsbury School are collected each February as the club’s signature program. Following the meeting, K-2 grades counselor Dawn Aguirre M.S. and 3-5th grades counselor Mandy Silva M.A. arrived to pick up the large array of donated items.
The 50/50 raffle was won by Carol Koukoutsis. After a reading of the Collect, the meeting adjourned. Next meeting is March 3 at 1 p.m. at Grace Methodist Church with a program on Women’s History and Suffrage. Area women are welcome to attend the meetings and enjoy light refreshments and an interesting program at no cost. For more information, call Sylvia at (802) 427-3255 for more information.
