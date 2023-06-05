ST. JOHNSBURY — In conjunction with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Umbrella, The Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence invites the community to attend the Building Communities that Thrive Through Connection conference on Thursday, June 22.
Free and open to all community members, the conference runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Burke Mountain Resort, with the focus on three topics: Youth Mattering, Community Resilience and Positive Childhood Experience (PCEs) research.
“We want to create a healthy and connected Northeast Kingdom,” NVRH Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator Carolyn Towne said. “And we believe that bringing our community together to support each other and inspire each other is key to doing that.”
The conference will hold different sessions that will focus on substance misuse prevention, comprehensive strategies to connect authentically with community members and various pathways to promote mental wellness.
The keynote speaker is Kini-Ana Tinkham, executive director of the Maine Resilience Network. Tinkham will address the importance of connectedness, mattering and resilience for community members.
“It is our hope that participants will better understand the science of belonging and how that impacts resilience,” Umbrella Executive Director Amanda Cochrane said. “Participants will be able to identify strategies that support healthy outcomes for youth and adults so that they can truly thrive.”
For more information and to register for the Building Communities that Thrive Through Connection conference, visit nvrh.org/nek-pce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.