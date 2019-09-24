Vermont 4-H Finishes Strong At Regional Dairy Show

Vermont 4-H dairy members had a chance to match wits with competitors from the five other New England states in a series of dairy contests at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Sept. 12-15.
Ryanne Nadeau of Derby was named 4-H Dairy Queen of the Milky Weigh, an honor bestowed on the individual with the dairy animal that produces the most milk over the four days that 4-H’ers are at the fair to compete.
The Vermont team took second in the clipping contest. In this timed competition, judges awarded points for preparation, teamwork, technique, the animal’s overall end appearance and the team’s ability to explain the steps they took and why they choose to fit their animal as they did.
Each three-member team had one hour to prepare their animal for show. Members of this team were Abagail Carson, Newbury; Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier; and Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge.
Several fitting and showmanship classes for juniors (ages 12 to 14) and seniors (ages 15 to 18) were held to accommodate the large number of entrants from the six New England states. In these classes the judges looked at how well the competitors handled themselves and their animals in the show ring.
Colby Simpson, Sutton, was named the Junior Champion.
Local 4-H’ers placed as follows in their respective fitting and showing classes:
Seniors, Group A: Katie Blake, Sutton (sixth); Group C: Courteney Simpson, Sutton (second); Group D: Ryanne Nadeau, Derby (eleventh).
Juniors, Group A: Abagail Carson, Newbury (fifth); Haley Michaud, East Hardwick (thirteenth); Group C: Colby Simpson, Sutton (first).
In conformation, arranged according to age and breed of the animal, the focus is on the body condition and appearance of the animal.
Placements for these classes were:
HOLSTEIN: Honorable Mention Senior Champion: Ryanne Nadeau, Derby.
Winter calf: Courteney Simpson, Sutton (second)
Spring yearling heifer: Katie Blake (third) and Colby Simpson (fourth), both from Sutton. Vermont swept the top five spots in a field of 10 entries in this highly competitive class.
Winter yearling heifer: Haley Michaud, East Hardwick (third)
Three-year-old cow: Ryanne Nadeau, Derby (second)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.