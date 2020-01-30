In 2020, 36 museums and galleries in Vermont will collaborate on a state-wide series of exhibitions on the theme “2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology.”
Led by the Vermont Curators Group — a network of museums, galleries, and cultural centers specializing in art, history, science and craft — this project will push the boundaries of what it means to have conversations about technology, innovation, and culture in Vermont. Chosen to represent the ways that technology is changing our world, this timely theme juxtaposes ideas of traditional Yankee ingenuity with exploration of visibility and expression that are relevant to our present day.
What will you see with 2020 Vision?
Spanning the state from top to bottom, 36 members of the Vermont Curators Group will mount one or more exhibitions tied to the “2020 Vision” theme. Five keynote events will also deepen the exploration of inquiry, observation and innovation.
The exhibitions span incredibly diverse subject matter, exploring every facet of the theme “Seeing the World Through Technology”:
● Science museums will examine the history, science, and artistry of glass, precision instruments, x-ray photography, and more.
● Art galleries and museums will exhibit contemporary artists working in media from digital projection to printmaking, investigating subjects including climate data, retro gaming, and love in the digital age, among many others.
● Historical societies and museums will display Vermont’s legacy of innovation, from the classroom to the granite quarry.
Exhibition dates and open hours vary by location. A full list can be found at www.VermontCuratorsGroup.com and in brochures available at participating institutions and regional tourism centers.
Some area exhibition highlights that begin early in 2020 include:
• Inside Out: Hidden Art in Natural History Collections, at Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, 1302 Main St. in St. Johnsbury will be on view Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. Using x-ray technology, explore the intricacies of how the museum’s collections were created.
• Catamount Arts Artist Talk: Deborah Davidson of Catalyst Conversations interviews artist Nathalie Miebach on Sept, 12. Catalyst Conversations is a national series that presents intimate and provocative conversations between artists, scientists, and the public. Founder Deborah Davidson will lead artist Nathalie Miebach in an exploration that explores synergies between her artistic process and scientific advances in understanding weather events and our changing climate. Location to be announced in St. Johnsbury.
• The Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village, 1820-2020: From Blackboard to Whiteboard, 200 Years of Innovation in Education, May 15 through Oct. 15. Explore the development and use of technology by the faculty of the Orleans Country Grammar School. Past headmasters Alexander Twilight, the first African-American college graduate in the U.S., and Samuel Read Hall, developer of the blackboard as a teaching device, were innovators in the realm of classroom technology. Location is 109 Old Stone House Rd. in Brownington.
• Catamount Arts Nathalie Miebach: Stormy Weather. Aug. 22 through Oct. 31. Nathalie Miebach creates work that focuses on the intersection between art and science, using scientific data to create woven sculptures. Miebach’s Weather Score Project uses weather data both to create art and present new compositions of contemporary music in collaboration with musicians and composers. Located at 115 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury.
• Grass Roots Arts and Community Effort (GRACE): The Granite Industry Then and Now, Sept. 2 through Jan. 6, 2021. Local artists Gayleen Aiken, Marie LaPre Grabon and Nan Carle Beauregard explore the granite industry in Barre, Vt. through paintings and drawings of the industry past, and iPhone photography of how it appears today. Location is 59 Mill St. in Hardwick.
2020 Vision Passport Program
Visitors are encouraged to explore the many ways to see the world through technology by visiting more than one exhibition location, and participating in a passport program. At each location, tagged posts on social media act as entries to win multiple prizes, which will include original artwork, unique experiences, membership in the North American Reciprocal Museum Association, and more. The more locations visited, the better your chances of winning! Instructions to enter can be found at www.VermontCuratorsGroup.com.
About the Vermont Curators Group:
Founded in 2016 by Fleming Museum of Art curator Andrea Rosen, the Vermont Curators Group was formed to bring curators from across the state together to connect and collaborate. Membership now includes more than 60 cultural institutions specializing in art, design, history, science, and craft, from every corner of Vermont. For more information, go to www.VermontCuratorsGroup.com.
