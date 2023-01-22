Victoria and Matthew Atwood have one of those stories that’s too cute to be true – but it is!
The couple, she’s 27 and he’s 28, met at Hazen Union’s Homecoming Dance in 2009!
Victoria shared, “I was in 8th grade. We became best friends at that point. Eventually, we did date. We were together until my sophomore year in high school! He graduated that year and we went our separate ways for years. We reconnected in 2016 and have been together ever since!”
Matthew was a sophomore at the time, and Victoria was still attending the Walden School, but she was getting ready to transfer to Hazen, and a mutual friend introduced them. That friend, Taylor, was one of Victoria’s bridesmaids in their wedding last year.
Though she was in 8th grade, Matthew was not her first crush, confessed Victoria, “I was interested in boys very early!”
“He was dancing with some of the girls that I was dancing with,” she recalled of that dance from so long ago. “I ended up dancing with him and we spent the whole time dancing and I didn’t even learn his name until the end.”
That fateful dance and meeting was in October, and the pair began dating in March. Victoria had transferred to Hazen as planned not long after they met at the dance, she said.
They dated for a while, but then went their separate ways.
The Reconnect
“During that time of being apart, he went a little wild child, he dated all around,” said Victoria with a chuckle. She, on the other hand, ended up dating someone for four years.
“I, on the other hand did another long-term relationship for about four years, and somewhere in that time, Matthew figured out we needed to be back together, he knew it … he was on it, and he was just kind of biding his time,” said Victoria.
She said, “When I broke up with my new boyfriend, he came a callin’!”
After high school, Matthew had gone off to college, then returned to the area after a year. Victoria had remained close with his family, including his much-younger little sister, who is 12 years younger than him. Through the years they were apart, they would bump into each other in the area from time to time.
Shopping for wedding gowns and planning a wedding during the pandemic was not so fun, with restrictions on how many people Victoria was allowed to bring dress shopping, etc. They had to do things a little differently as they embarked on their plans to marry.
The couple rent a sugar-bush and Matthew ended up proposing to Victoria in the sugar-bush, dropping to both knees because he was wearing snowshoes (they both were!) to offer her the ring and his promise for a lifetime together.
“The proposal was perfect! One of the first decisions we made as a couple was to lease a sugar-bush. We have both always loved sugaring and dream of making our own syrup someday,” shared Victoria, adding, “For now, we just sell the sap from the small woods we lease. We were tapping trees on March 1, 2020, when I needed to replace a chewed drop line. I thought he was reaching into the backpack to get me a new drop-line, but when I turned around, he was down on both knees (because one knee wasn’t an option with snowshoes on), with the most perfect ruby engagement ring!”
The proposal happened at the exact moment in time when word of the new deadly virus was being reported in far-off countries. Soon, a pandemic would be declared.
Victoria recalled, “We still didn’t really know about COVID at that point but we had already decided on a long engagement.”
The Perfect Location
“The planning was super smooth! We had amazing family and friends there to support us and celebrate each step of the way. I have always wanted a church wedding, in the church I grew up in, so that was an easy decision,” said Victoria.
She said, “The reception was a lot harder to pick a location for! My guest list was 300 people and I did NOT want a curfew! It finally dawned on us that his Uncle Butch’s sugar house was the perfect spot. It’s right next to the woods we lease (where he proposed), and it was Uncle Butch who got us that lease!”
“Plus, it was right up the road from the church. The rest of the planning went perfectly from there. Every part of our big day was absolutely perfect and all that I could have asked for,” said Victoria. “Of course there were minor details that got missed or messed up but our amazing family and friends made sure that we didn’t notice a thing! I will never be able to thank everyone enough for making sure our dreams came true!”
Victoria’s aunt performed the ceremony for them and her mother’s best friends performed a tying the knot ritual, which Victoria described as “kind of a mini-ceremony within the ceremony.” Her dad arranged for the horse-drawn carriage to bring them to the reception, and Victoria got ready for her wedding at her great-grandmother’s house in Greensboro, a place dear to her heart.
Her main piece of advice for couples planning a wedding: “To not get hung up on the little details. The day comes, you just want to enjoy it, and if you’re nit-picking, it’s not going to be fun.”
Victoria and Matthew Atwood became husband and wife on June 25th, 2022. The couple makes their home in Walden.
