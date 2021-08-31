VSP Reminding Motorists To Drive Sober This Weekend

MONTPELIER — Labor Day Weekend is a time to celebrate the last days of good weather with friends and family. It is also a time when too many people make the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both.
As of Aug. 24, there had been 41 fatal crashes on Vermont’s roadways that caused 45 people to lose their lives. The Vermont State Highway Safety Office (VSHSO) states this is the highest number of fatalities that Vermont has had to this point in the year since 2012. Impaired driving, speed, and failure to wear a seatbelt continue to be leading causes of these fatalities. It is noteworthy that 70% of vehicle occupants killed in a crash were not wearing a seatbelt.
Vermont law enforcement agencies are participating in the Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” High Visibility Enforcement Campaign. This campaign started on Aug. 20, and will end on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
VSHSO is partnering with NHTSA, Vermont State Police, county, sheriff’s and local police departments to participate in this high-visibility enforcement campaign. Across Vermont, law enforcement agencies will be out on the interstates, secondary roads, and back roads enforcing Vermont’s impaired driving, speeding, seatbelt, and distracted driving laws. If motorists choose to drive impaired, VSHSO officials state, there is a good chance that they will be arrested, charged with DUI and have your license suspended. “For the sake of all, please do not take that chance. Let’s all do our part to reduce the number of fatalities,” they stated. “Our goal is to see that NO ONE loses their life while traveling on our roadways.”
There are steps you can take to avoid driving impaired and causing a tragedy:
* Plan ahead and know how you will safely get home before you go out.
* If you do plan to drink, designate a sober driver ahead of time. Then make sure that person does their job and stays sober.
* If you do become impaired, do not drive. Call for a taxi/ride service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
* If someone you know becomes impaired, do not let them drive. Take their keys, take them home, or help them arrange a safe way home.
* If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the police. This action could save a life.
