The White Mountains Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold their next meeting on Monday, August 12, gathering at 10 a.m. at the Whitefield Public Library parking lot, 8 Lancaster Road (Route 3 North), Whitefield. From there, transportation will be arranged to the Chapter’s Adopt A Highway section of Route 116 for clean-up.
Immediately following the highway clean-up, the regular meeting of the Chapter will commence with a picnic at Forest Lake. Beverages and dessert will be provided to accompany your brown-bag lunch. Please bring a blanket, chair, swimsuit, kayak, etc., for a fun time at the beach.
Guests and the public are welcome and always cordially invited to attend DAR meetings.
For further information about the meeting or membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), please contact Alicia Prater (991-3755).
