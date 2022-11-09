20th Annual Vt. State Dance Festival Is Nov. 19 At LI

LYNDON CENTER — Once again, the Saturday before Thanksgiving marks the annual Vermont State Dance Festival (VSDF), when student dancers and professionals from around Vermont and as far away as New York City learn and share in the art of dance education and performance.
This year’s show is Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at Lyndon Institute’s Alumni, Auditorium. Dancers and teachers alike collaborate in professionally-led workshops in a variety of styles and techniques in preparation for an evening performance open to the public.
This year marks the 20th VSDF. It began in 2003 after Lyndon Institute dance teacher Rebecca McGregor toured each Vermont high school’s dance program as part of a college independent study in 2002. She discovered that there was little collaboration, resource sharing, or opportunities for Vermont dance teachers and students to work together and learn from one another.
The festival offers dance educators and high school-aged dancers of all disciplines an opportunity to study new and varied techniques with professional dancers, and to showcase their skills before professional artists, teachers, their student peers, and the public. Dance educators at the festival participate in workshops alongside the students throughout the day but also attend a specialized workshop on various topics relating to dance education in the morning.
The State Dance Festival is composed of three elements:
● A series of workshops led by professional artists;
● A closed session for the dancers to perform prepared choreographies for feedback from a professional, whose remarks get transferred onto adjudication sheets for the dance educators and students to take home and make choreographic improvements in their work for future performances;
● The evening performance.
The mission of the VT State Dance Festival is to:
● Introduce students to new dance styles and techniques that they might not routinely be exposed to in their high school dance programs;
● Allow students to interact with experienced professionals;
● Provide students an opportunity to perform before a larger audience than they might typically enjoy;
● Provide dance educators a chance to come together to discuss topics of interest, develop curriculum and instruction, share resources, and learn about changes and opportunities in dance education that they can bring back to their classroom or studio.
The professionals in attendance and teaching workshops this year will include the following: Paula Higa will be teaching contemporary warm-up and cool-down as well as Brazilian Dance; Alexis Kamitses will be teaching Hip Hop grooves, Broadway Jazz, AfroJazz, Latin Jazz, and Yoga Stretch; Christina Coleman will teach social issues through dance; Isadora Snapp will teach Choreographic Manipulations; Joan Wiegers will teach Creating Amazing Choreography; Millie Heckler will be teaching Street Dance; and Ashley Hensel-Browning will teach Modern Dance: Exploring Energetic Flow.
Student choreographer adjudicators are Liliana Cubero, Jacque Mackay, and Elizabeth Mahnker. Rehearsal adjudicators are Lois Trombley and Julie Peoples-Clark.
The Vermont Dance Educators PLC will also meet to talk about preparing dancers for college/career in dance and what they do in their high school programs to encourage these pursuits, as well as discuss a new scholarship opportunity for next year’s festival for student choreographers planning on going on with dance in their future.
For more information, or teens wanting to participate in workshops, contact Rebecca McGregor at 802-535-3636 or rebecca.mcgregor@lyndoninstitute.org. “A special thank you to Lyndon Institute, NVU-Lyndon, the Town of Lyndonville, and Burklyn Arts Council for helping make this event possible in our rural kingdom,” McGregor added.
