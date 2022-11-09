20th Annual Vt. State Dance Festival Is Nov. 19 At LI
The 20th Vermont State Dance Festival is Saturday, Nov. 19, with a 7 p.m. performance at the Lyndon Institute Auditorium.

LYNDON CENTER — Once again, the Saturday before Thanksgiving marks the annual Vermont State Dance Festival (VSDF), when student dancers and professionals from around Vermont and as far away as New York City learn and share in the art of dance education and performance.

