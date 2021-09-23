Blue Mountain Grange will hold its Scottish Ceilidh today, Friday, September 24th beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Ryegate Corner Townhouse on Witherspoon Road. With more acts signing up, and having missed a year due to COVID, everyone is encouraged to take part. Whether it’s playing the guitar, harmonica, and fiddle or piano, doing a What’s It, singing, dancing, or story-telling, people can discover that Ryegate’s hills are once again “alive with the sound of music,” laughter, and community comradery.
A Ceilidh (kay-lee) is a community gathering and sharing of talent based on a Scottish tradition, which is also celebrated in the Canadian provinces. Call Marsha Nelson to sign up your act at 584-3296.
Everyone is invited. Donations are appreciated and water is available. All ages participate and walk-ons are accepted as time permits.
