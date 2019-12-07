A Cape Bretton Christmas Returns To Rialto Theatre On Dec. 17

A popular group from Nova Scotia’s musical corner of Cape Breton will perform a holiday-inspired concert at the Rialto Theatre in downtown Lancaster on Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
“Coig returns for a second year with a show that will get you in the swing of Christmas time with all the bells and whistles of the Canadian Maritimes during the holidays,” said Charlie Jordan of the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts, which is the presenter of the show. “We are very fortunate to have Coig bring this show to the North Country as part of its busy holiday tour.”
Coig features an all-star lineup with Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola and vocals, Chrissy Crowley on fiddle, and Darren McMullen on guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, and vocals. Each member of the band are stars of the Celtic music world. Fiddler Crowley has touches of world and contemporary music, McMullen has worked everywhere from Irish to rock groups, and fiddler Davis is the most Cape Breton traditional, but with folk and roots infused flavors as well. Keyboardist will be Zakk Cormier.
“We really feed a lot on the energy we get from the crowd, everybody is hootin’ and hollerin’ and clappin’ and stompin’ and goin’ on,” said McMullen. “We want our shows to be more where we’re all just having a party together.”
Coig’s annual dose of Christmas cheer kicks off with a sold out show at the Carleton in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and continues on to Ontario, Quebec, Maine, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire. The group’s brand new Christmas record “Carols Too” will be available at each concert.
Tickets are on sale at the Rialto Theatre, and in Colebrook at Fiddleheads, or online at www.gnwca.org. The show was a near-sell-out last year, and it is encouraged that tickets are purchased in advance.
(0) comments
