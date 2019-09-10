A Celebration of History with The Old Homestead and The Barnet Historical Society

President Abraham Lincoln’s wife, then widow, Mary; Red Cross founder and nurse Clara Barton; abolitionist Elizabeth Stanton; women’s rights leader Lucretia Mott-these women gained national prominence during the Civil War.
But what of all those women on the home front known only to their neighbors and fellow townspeople? With their husbands and sons off to war, they were left to work the factories and fields all the while caring for their children, the ill and the elderly.
Here in Vermont, with 35,000 able bodied men at war, operation of 30,000-plus farms became very much a female enterprise.
The successes of the states’ soldiers in battle are well documented, especially by noted Civil War historian and author Howard Coffin. Now, thanks to a grant made possible by the Vermont Humanities Council, you can hear Coffin’s stories of Vermont’s women during the war from their letters, diaries, anti-slavery editorials, and war protest speeches.
The Barnet Historical Society invites you to come hear Howard Coffin’s “Vermont Women and the Civil War” talk on Saturday September 14th at 3:30pm at the Old Homestead Bed and Breakfast. The event coincides with the Inn’s 100th Birthday.
Activities begin at 2 p.m. with tours of the Inn and a brief Barnet Historical Society meeting at 3 p.m. Other Barnet area inns, taverns and hotels will be featured in historic photos.
Music will be provided by local dance band Tritium Well from 4:30-7:30 with a quick break for food. At 6 p.m. Gail Warnaar, the current owner of The Old Homestead, will give a quick history of the B & B and will cut a celebratory cake for its 100th birthday.
