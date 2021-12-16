ST. JOHNSBURY — Slow supply chains and staffing shortages are increasing holiday stress for some, especially last-minute shoppers. Catamount Arts has compiled a list of suggestions that are easy, instantaneous, and don’t require tangling yourself up in Scotch tape while wondering how much wrapping paper is left on the roll and who in your household stole the scissors.
“Classes and workshops, Jeep raffle tickets, and tickets to shows and events like First Night make great gifts,” says Jody Fried of Catamount Arts. “You can buy them right over the phone or online, and there really is something for everyone on your list.”
All Wheel for the Arts Jeep Raffle tickets are buy-two-get-one-free, and offer ticket holders the chance to win a brand new 2021 Jeep Renegade, a Burke Mountain ski pass, and a carbonite skybox for transporting skis and snowboards to the mountain. The drawing takes place Dec. 31, during First Night festivities, but the holder of the winning ticket does not have to be in attendance to win.
Classes and workshops include Portrait Photography, starting Tuesdays nights in January; a one-day Black Ash Basket workshop in February; and a week of Winter Vacation Circus Smirkus Camp for kids, also in February.
Offerings for on-screen events include movie passes (which can be used anytime), or tickets to see Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema’s “Jewels” or “Swan Lake”; Metropolitan Opera Live in HD’s “Cinderella” or “Rigoletto”; or the Northeast Kingdom premier of Jay Craven’s award-winning new feature “Jack London’s Martin Eden.”
KCP Presents has a schedule of live, in-person performances lined up for early 2022 including Paula Poundstone, A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul, Natalie MacMaster, the Peking Acrobats, Mardi Gras Mambo, and many more.
First Night North wristbands are on sale “and make a wonderful gift for people of all ages,” Craven said. First Night North admission has the added bonus of offering a loosely-organized family get-together, allowing little children, teens and parents to each pick and choose from eight full hours of live shows.
Fine art is available for sale in galleries at Catamount’s Eastern Avenue location, but also in storefront and satellite galleries up and down Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street. Added benefits of arts gifts, Fried points out, are that they keep money in our communities and pay artists who have struggled since the onset of COVID to find regular performance and teaching gigs. “Even as organizations like Catamount Arts resume live performances, the industry is nowhere near pre-pandemic numbers,” he noted. “Audiences are still smaller and gigs remain scarce and inconsistent as patrons, performers, and host venues navigate evolving safety concerns.”
After a year-plus of varying degrees of isolation, however, there’s no questioning the value of arts-related and experiential gifts. Fried gets visibly choked up talking about watching people get emotional at their first in-person events since the start of the pandemic. “People saw each other at Levitt AMP this summer; teachers ran into students they hadn’t seen since 2020, and they just cried. At MOMIX last month, people whistled and cheered as soon as the curtain went up. The show hadn’t even started. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Maybe the best thing about Catamount Arts gifts is that they provide givers the opportunity to enjoy these experiences with the loved ones on their lists. “Oh, absolutely,” Fried concurs. “Don’t just buy your parents passes to First Night or sign your daughter up for photography. Go with them. Give them your time. I’m telling you, after last year, that’s what everyone wants.”
To find Catamount Arts gifts, visit catamountarts.org or call the box office at (802) 748-2600 for staff recommendations.
