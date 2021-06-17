Saturday was the 19th annual Pollyanna of Littleton New Hampshire Recognition Day, with celebratory gladness found all along Main Street. It was a sunny day with many visitors from around the country glad to be out celebrating the start of summer. Shown above, dressed in her Eleanor Porter garb, Deb Alberini poses with Dr. Debi Warner, of Littleton, at the jubilant Pollyanna sculpture. Music was provided by Littleton Historic Museum Curator Richard Alberini under the Pollyanna Gateway. Many downtown shops, along with the GoLittleton Glad Shop, featured Pollyanna specials and treats. (Courtesy photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.