Saturday was the 19th annual Pollyanna of Littleton New Hampshire Recognition Day, with celebratory gladness found all along Main Street. It was a sunny day with many visitors from around the country glad to be out celebrating the start of summer. Shown above, dressed in her Eleanor Porter garb, Deb Alberini poses with Dr. Debi Warner, of Littleton, at the jubilant Pollyanna sculpture. Music was provided by Littleton Historic Museum Curator Richard Alberini under the Pollyanna Gateway. Many downtown shops, along with the GoLittleton Glad Shop, featured Pollyanna specials and treats. (Courtesy photo)
