A Poem Deferred: PoemTown St. Johnsbury Postponed

PoemTown St. Johnsbury, the annual celebration of poetry coinciding with National Poetry Month in April, has been postponed until June. Nearly 100 poems will be posted on the windows of downtown businesses for the entire month of June, and organizers are currently in the process of rescheduling readings and other poetry events.
April is still National Poetry Month, however, so organizers are busily developing a schedule of virtual poetry readings to be made available this month. The poetry readings will be accessible online on Catamount Arts’ Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Also this month, several Railroad Street storefronts are decorated with PoemTown St. Johnsbury-inspired displays designed by the Poem Warriors. A subset of the Window Warriors, a task force created by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce’s Design Committee charged with beautifying empty storefronts in St. Johnsbury’s downtown business district, the Poem Warriors created poetry-inspired window displays utilizing such items as an antique typewriter, a Victorian fainting couch, and a large poetry scroll featuring haikus by local poet Beth Kanell, and hand-lettered by Sharon Kenney Biddle.
The Poem Warriors have also collected almost 100 poetry books, created PoemTown St. Johnsbury bookplates and bookmarks for them, and distributed them in public spaces around town for community members to read and take home. The bookplates read, “We hope you find joy and comfort in these pages.” Catamount Arts and PoemTown St. Johnsbury organizers recognize Poem Warriors: Heather Alger, Patricia Anderson, Sharon Kenney Biddle, Anne Campbell, Tara Holt, Beth Kanell, Sue Montague, Ann Traverso Moore, and all who donated books and items for the window displays.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury, now in its fifth year, is a collaboration between Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. It is a spin-off of the popular PoemCity project in Montpelier.
