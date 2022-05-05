LITTLETON, NH — Littleton’s own community chamber choir, White Mountains Camerata, invites all to its first pops concert ever, A Salute to Broadway!
“We are so happy to present this music finally … this is the program we were preparing when COVID shut us down two years ago,” says Music Director Victoria Cole. Included are selections from Les Mis, A Chorus Line, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, and a medley of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
“This is fun, uplifting, buoyant popular music by some of the best composers Broadway has ever seen, like Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim. It’s just a blast. Our group has only been in existence for six years now, and this is the first pops concert we’ve presented,” Cole added. “We’re thrilled to be joined by drummer Rick Erwin, fresh off the Delta Queen in the Mississippi River, and bass player Dave Saikin currently [playing] down the street at the Opera House in 42nd Street.
“The fact that we have really talented instrumentalists and singers who are right here, who live in the community, fantastic – wait until you hear Jonathan Verge and Lucas Weiss in their solo turns … prepared to be wowed.”
There are two matinee concerts, Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, at First Congregational Church on Main Street. Masks are strongly recommended, but not required. For more information, call (603) 823-8125.
