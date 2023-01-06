A Visit From Vermont’s ‘Marcel The Shell’ Co-Creator

A new film is now streaming – and I recommend it to start the new year.
It’s called “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” and it’s about a googly-eyed, one-inch-tall, talking hermit crab shell named Marcel. Marcel is so small he can hang glide on a Dorito. He is cute.
Marcel is the subject of both a film and a film inside a film – and this is unusual. Because Marcel is an animated character who lives in a live action environment. He becomes the subject of this filmed (mock) documentary when a real-life character, Dean, a filmmaker going through a divorce, moves into the Air B n B where Marcel lives with his grandmother, Nanna Connie, also a shell – and Alan, Marcel’s pet ball of lint.
As I’m sure you can already imagine, Marcel’s fascinated take on the world is whimsical, wonderful, ironic – and quite funny. Filmmaker Dean follows Marcel’s daily routine, most of which consists of gathering resources in his back yard to support himself and Nana Connie who is smart but has some dementia and tends her garden, assisted by insects who are her friends. Connie is voiced by Emmy-winning actress Isabella Rossellini, daughter of Italian Neo-Realist director, Roberto Rossellini.
Connie and Marcel share a mutual love of the CBS TV show, “60 Minutes” and, especially, its veteran host, Leslie Stahl. You may be able to see where this is going – and, yes, Leslie Stahl makes an appearance in the film.
Marcel the Shell started his existence around 2010, in short and simple You Tube videos that went viral, reaching some 48 million people who were more than charmed by the one-inch-tall movie star who is voiced by former Saturday Night Live player, Jenny Slate. Marcel’s trademark – a naïve, young, friendly, and humorously ironic voice - is central to his appeal. I was thinking just this afternoon – if it were Marcel on the other end of the non-stop robocalls that clog my phone, I might be inclined to talk to a few of them.
“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is a rare film that appeals to adults as much as children – and vice versa. It’s meant for adults but, really? There’s a lot of common intergenerational ground here. The film offers the perfect start to a new year. What could be better than to start 2023 chuckling and in a state of wonder?
Marcel’s co-creator, Nick Paley, grew up in Vermont and he came by my house a couple weeks ago, for a get acquainted visit I expected to last an hour. Five hours later we were still talking. Paley lives in Los Angeles but spends any time he can in the Waitsfield home that his mother keeps. He is developing a series for Hulu that is set in Vermont but may not be able to film here, due to the film incentives provided by Massachusetts and other New England states.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” almost didn’t get made. Studio executives wanted something bigger and quite different than the intimate and clever film that it is. They wanted to pair the tiny shell with a huge star and change the essential intimacy of Marcel’s stories into action themes with criminals, chases sequences and high stakes. The filmmakers refused, instead choosing to tell a simple story of Marcel trying to track down his lost family.
“We believe,” said co-creator Jenny Slate, “because we live with the character in our minds, that he himself is enough and that his world is enough.” That’s the film they made.
“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” premiered at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival – and it is considered a strong contender for an Academy Award Nomination for Best Animated Film.
