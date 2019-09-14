Abbie Greenleaf Library in Franconia. N.H. will host “Drawing Nature with Whitney Robbins” on Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
This class for adults is free and open to the public.
Robbins is a visual artist, art teacher, journal keeper and avid hockey player. She works in a wide variety of media including printmaking, drawing, painting, photography, and sculpture. She has shown her work in schools and galleries locally and abroad. She received her B.A. in visual art and religious studies from Brown University. Robbins taught art for 19 years at the Rivers School in Weston, Mass. She currently resides in Colrain, Mass. where she makes art, teaches private lessons and volunteers regularly at the Stone Soup Cafe. Robbins has always been a passionate leader, advocating for the arts, social justice and the environment.
