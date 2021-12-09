FRANCONIA, NH — Abbie Greenleaf Library is hosting an experimental film screening, “Visions Experimental, Voices of the Upper Valley,” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
It’s an in-person presentation of films by Upper Valley NH/VT artists Jefferson Everest Crawford, Rich Fedorchak, Bruce Posner and Quinn Catherine Tomashaw. The event is a 90-minute program of short films, featuring works of intimate engagement, moving image poetry and experimentation. Different methods of expressive creativity are explored via the mediums of super 8mm, 16mm, 35mm film and digital video.
Masks are required. The library is located at 439 Main St. in Franconia.
