Abenaki Culture Is Focus Of July 17 Talk In Brownington

BROWNINGTON — The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is hosting a July 17 talk with Vera Longtoe Sheehan, executive director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association and founder of the Abenaki Arts and Education Center.
This event will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Brownington Congregational Church, intersection of Hinman Settler Road and Old Stone House Road.
The Green Mountain State has a continuous history that began with colonization and continues to this day. This discussion will cover the three E’s of Abenaki Erasure, Eugenics, and Ethnocide, as well as the strength and resiliency of the American Abenaki people who continue to persevere in the face of adversity.
Vera Longtoe Sheehan is an educator, activist and artist. As the Executive Director of Vermont Abenaki Artists Association and founder of the Abenaki Arts and Education Center, she bridges the gap between the Native American and non-native communities by developing museum exhibitions, cultural heritage events, educational programs and resources. She is an enrolled citizen of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe and a master fiber artist.
She formerly worked at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. She earned her MALS in Interdisciplinary Studies and BA in Museum Studies and Native American Studies from SUNY, Empire State College.
Sheehan currently serves on the Vermont Humanities Council executive board, and the Act 1 Task Force examining state K-12 education policies and standards with regard to ethnic studies. More information is at OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
