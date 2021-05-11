Abenaki Musician Bryan Blanchette Performs May 15 at Catamount ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Bryan Blanchette will be performing live and in-person May 15 at Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
A member of the Nulhegan Band of the Abenaki Nation of Vermont, Blanchette is a multi-instrumentalist and storyteller who performs both in Abenaki and English, infusing contemporary compositions with 10,000 years of living culture and history.
Founder of the Black Hawk Singers, Blanchette studied at Berklee College of Music and has been singing on the North East Powwow drum circuit for over 20 years. He writes, performs, and records Abenaki and “Abenglish” language songs using both traditional and contemporary instruments. He is a New England native living in N’dakinna, the Abenaki homeland, in Graniteville, Vt.
“For the Black Hawk Singers,” Blanchette told Susan McDowell of the Vermont Arts Council, “I try to keep the songs as traditional as possible.” Culture, Blanchette says, lives in language. Blanchette’s solo work incorporates acoustic guitar and other instruments while the Black Hawk Singers are known as a drumming group, but both prioritize the Abenaki language.
“Perhaps the most important of all my music goals,” Blanchette added, “is to see people dancing to songs with Abenaki lyrics.”
Tickets are available in pods for groups of two, four, or six people. Catamount ArtPort attendance requires strict compliance with a safety code of conduct. To purchase tickets for Catamount ArtPort events, including Blanchette May 15 show, or to learn more about the code of conduct agreed upon with every ticket purchase, visit catamountarts.org or call 748-2600.
