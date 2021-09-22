LITTLETON, N.H. — Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock.
Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. In 2000, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston “INTEROCEANICO (inter-oceanic)” which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three records (“The Other Side of the World”, “Confluencia” and “Where the River Shines”). Hiroya has released three solo albums (“Solo”, “Heartland” and “Places”).
Hiroya has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at Blue Note(NYC), United Nations and Japanese National Television(NHK). In 2018, Hiroya won 2nd place in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship.
“…chops, passion and warmth. Zealously recommended!” -Jazz Review.com
“Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us to an impressionistic journey ” -Boston Herald
