ACT’s Speaker Series: NH’s Butterflies Take Flight With Volunteer Help
LANCASTER — Have you noticed a change in the number of butterflies you see in your yard and garden? Wondering how our state’s butterfly populations are doing? Join the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s (ACT) and special guest speaker N.H. Fish & Game (NHFG) Wildlife Biologist Heidi Holman on Thursday, March 9th, from 6 to 7 pm for a hybrid event at either the Lancaster Elementary School or online. Catch up on the status of butterflies in our state and find out how you can help!

