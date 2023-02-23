Acting Classes Begin March 13 At Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced the return of “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence” acting instruction for adults and high school students, beginning March 13.
The class will meet Mondays, March 13-May 1, 6:30-8 p.m. at Catamount Arts, concluding with a one-hour performance.
Taught by William York Hyde, this eight-week class uses improv games, gentle acting exercises, and a crossover model of character development to help participants develop new life skills, increased confidence and self-awareness, and new (or improved) acting ability. The May 1 finale will be a staged revue of short plays and fun skits.
No experience is necessary to join “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” and those who participated in last fall’s session are welcome to continue, as the spring session will cover new material while honing skills presented in the last session. Local performers or people who just want to gain a bit more confidence are encouraged to attend.
Instructor and SAG-AFTRA member Hyde is a recent transplant to the Northeast Kingdom, drawn to St. Johnsbury in part by Catamount Arts. He’s performed in movies, TV shows, radio broadcasting, commercials, voice-overs, and over 130 stage productions all over the country ranging from the avant-garde to Shakespeare and Renaissance Fairs to Broadway. As a collector of short comedic plays, acting exercises, and stage games, he is keen to share his experiences and insights with curious, creative, and adventurous community members.
