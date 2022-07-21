ST. JOHNSBURY — The activity, food and fun of Final Fridays returns to St. Johnsbury July 29.
Starting at 4 p.m., Railroad St. will be closed to motorized vehicles and filled with interactive live art demonstrations, family fun activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, tasty treats, and more. At 7 p.m., the event closes out with a Levitt AMP Music Series performance in the heart of the downtown.
“The vibe downtown during the first event in June was magical,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “We have received tremendous response from the community, and are pleased to be able to offer a number of new activities on July 29. Three dozen organizations and businesses will be represented among the happenings in stores and on the street.”
Featured programming for the street fair on July 29 includes a community mural to be created by the Caledonia Food Co-op; chalk art created during the performance by Vermont artist Katie Runde; a Gallery Stroll by St. J Art on the Street, featuring art exhibitions and refreshments in shops and storefronts; live portrait drawing by Larry Golden; free gelato from Dolcetti; live music by Koa Phoenix; Tai Chi and Tango and Yoga demonstrations; crafts and activities from Fairbanks Museum, Community College of Vermont, The Foundry, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and St. J Community Hub, and lots more.”
Discover St. Johnsbury will offer a special giveaway of an #ilovestj shirt designed by the Gypsy Coast Co. for those who complete the Downtown Scavenger Hunt during the event. Almost all activities are offered for free. Businesses along Railroad St. and Eastern Ave. will also stay open late and host sidewalk sales and activities.
At 7:00 pm, the Levitt AMP Music Series closes out the night with a 7 p.m. performance by the Adam Ezra Group. Catamount Arts will bring its signature mobile stage to the show, showcasing the band’s folk and rock energy, fusing soul power and pop charm. The band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances.
July 29 is the second event in the three-part series, the final event taking place on Aug. 26. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square), or calling (802) 748-8575.
