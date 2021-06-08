Adam Ezra Group Readies For June 11 ArtPort Gig

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced the Adam Ezra Group, live and in person at Catamount ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall, Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m.
Fresh off a 365-day virtual tour that included hundreds of online broadcasts, 50 socially distanced shows, and a single epic 24-hour livestream to raise money for homeless veterans, “the band is selling out live summer shows up and down the Eastern seaboard almost as fast as they can book them,” stated Erin Narey of Catamount Arts.
Since debuting on the Boston music scene in the early 2000s, the Adam Ezra Group “has built a diehard following, quickly garnering widespread acclaim for their bold songwriting, euphoric live performances, and irresistible fusion of folk intimacy and rock star energy,” she noted. “Seasoned by two decades of live performance, Ezra and bandmates Corinna Smith, Alex Martin, and Poche Ponce play every gig like it’s their last, whether at a hole in the wall dive bar or opening for big venue headliners like the Wallflowers or Train.”
Without major label or mainstream radio support, Ezra and the band built their following the hard way: performing hundreds of shows a year. From the beginning, they’ve harnessed the collective energy of their fan base to promote activism and social change, including The Ramble, a homegrown festival to raise money and resources to help homeless veterans find safe, dignified housing.
The Ramble draws thousands of spectators annually, but last year’s pandemic made the traditional format impossible. Rather than cancel the event, Ezra decided to host it as a 24-hour, non-stop livestream. “It was a crazy idea,” he writes, “but by the end of it, we had tens of thousands of people rambling with us from around the world, and we’d collected enough money to help 64 of our homeless veterans off the street.”
The band’s June 11 show at Catamount ArtPort will be one of fewer than 10 shows in the St. Johnsbury venue’s inaugural season, as touring musicians, presenters, and patrons navigate a safe, eagerly anticipated return to live indoor performances.
For more information or to buy tickets to see the Adam Ezra Group at Catamount ArtPort, visit www.catamountarts.org or call 748-2600. Tickets are available in seating pods of two, four, or six people.
