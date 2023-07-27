Adam Ezra Group Returns To Final Fridays July 28

The Adam Ezra Group plays Final Fridays July 28 in St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will present the Adam Ezra Group at 7 p.m., at July’s Final Friday event on Railroad Street. The band appears as one of 11 family-friendly concerts in two St. Johnsbury locations, presented by Catamount Arts. Additional Final Friday events begin at 4 p.m., when Railroad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

