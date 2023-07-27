Adam Ezra Group Returns To Final Fridays July 28

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will present the Adam Ezra Group at 7 p.m., at July’s Final Friday event on Railroad Street. The band appears as one of 11 family-friendly concerts in two St. Johnsbury locations, presented by Catamount Arts. Additional Final Friday events begin at 4 p.m., when Railroad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Adam Ezra and bandmates Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), and Poche Ponce (bass) have built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim.
From hole-in-the-wall bars and house concerts to sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, and The Wailers, Ezra and his bandmates treat every single gig like their last, attracting a following that believes not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change as well. The Adam Ezra Group was among the first concerts at Catamount’s new venue, Catamount ArtPort, during Covid, and has become a Northeast Kingdom favorite, recently appearing at the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee.
To learn more about Final Fridays events, including a schedule of activities for July 28, visit discoverstjohnbury.com. Final Fridays are a collaboration among Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Arts.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation. Presenting an array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at levitt.org.
