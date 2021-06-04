Summer fairs celebrated throughout the region - and country - were among the victims of the pandemic last year, but this year, fair officials from Caledonia County to Danville, Orleans to Lancaster and North Haverhill are reporting they are gearing up for a return to the outdoor festivities, and with just-announced Centers for Disease Control guidelines relaxing just in time, things should be almost back to normal!
Dick Lawrence, who was a dairy farmer, owner of the Lyndonville Agway store for years, as well as a retired state legislator who served in a leadership role on the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry in Montpelier, has been the longtime president of the Caledonia County Fair, too, and said plans are underway to celebrate a return to the much-anticipated 2021 fair season.
A banner on the fair’s website, www.caledoniacountyfair.com, is counting down the days until the fair.
This year’s Caledonia County Fair is planned for Aug. 25-Aug. 29.
Lawrence and fair directors - all volunteers - are gearing up for a theme he calls the “Let the fun begin!”
Investment is evident at the fairgrounds from construction on a new barn and rafters resting on the ground ready to be raised to earth dug up and mounded where new water lines are going in to a recently-completed museum, the Deth Family Pavilion, made possible through a bequest left to the fair by Marjorie and Wallace Deth, said Lawrence.
He said the Caledonia County Fair also contributed to the impressive 80 x 44’ wooden barn with a concrete floor, completed amid the pandemic and beginning to take shape as an antiques museum featuring mini vignettes to include an old-time kitchen, a parlor, and a mini sugar house, complete with sap buckets and equipment used to boil sugar yesteryear, fair director Ron Sherburne pointed out during a recent visit to the fairgrounds.
“It’s great to be back!” said Lawrence, who has been the president of the fair for 36 years.
He said the celebratory and optimistic energy around planning this year’s big 175th Caledonia County Fair has the fair “splurging” on entertainment to bring back the expected enthusiastic crowds, including a European-style show, the Royal Hanneford Circus.
The circus will feature aerial acts, ground acts, animal acts and intermission activities, which will include exotic offerings for fair goers: elephant rides, camel rides, tigers, zebras, a human cannonball and cloud swing aerial acts, and much more.
Dreamland Amusements will be back, and has been a reliable partner with the fair for nearly a quarter century, which the Caledonia County Fair is grateful for, said Lawrence.
Lawrence said every aspect of the fair features a group which is passionate about their piece of the annual celebration, there are those who are devoted to horses, cattle, to the Floral Hall exhibits, to the maple display which touts the Vermont tradition that lives on and is much-celebrated, and much more.
“It’s a team effort,” explained Lawrence, and each of the groups that works hard to share their interests convenes for the days of the fair to share what becomes a mosaic of local talent during the celebration at the fairgrounds each August.
Many other entertainment acts are planned this year, too, including the High Flying Dogs event which will feature family-friendly trained dog acts that are sure to delight all ages, said Lawrence.
And of course the fair mainstays will be returning, including the all-important Demo Derby, which happens on the first night of the fair and the last, Wednesday and Sunday, as the culminating activity.
To give back to the community which supports the fair through attendance, sponsorships and donations and support of the annual auction, Lawrence said the fair’s directors are planning a food drive and donation of cash at the fair for people to support local food banks across the county. Those who donate either non-perishable food or a cash donation of $1 or $2 (or more) will get chances to win prizes of $175 in cash, he said.
“It will be split amongst community food banks in the county,” said Lawrence.
With the pandemic guidelines changing rapidly and easing up as more people become vaccinated, Lawrence said it appears the fair will be fairly close to normal, but plans to have more hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds as well as Dreamland’s workers sanitizing rides to keep everyone safe will be happening, “We want people to feel safe.”
Orleans County Fair
The Orleans County Fair is back for 2021, too!
Volunteers for the popular fair in the town of Barton are gearing up for a big return to the event planned for Sept. 8-12 this year.
The fair this year will be hosting a new amusement comapny, Smokey’s Amusements as their new ride company, along with the Axe Women of Maine performing all five days of the fair, according to Treasurer Sheila Martin.
Find out more at www.orleanscountyfair.net.
North Haverhill Fair
Volunteers are likewise gearing up for the North Haverhill Fair in New Hampshire, reported Gary Scruton.
“This will be the 77th annual North Haverhill Fair,” Scruton said.
The dates for the fair this year are July 28-Aug. 1.
Lancaster Fair
The website for the Lancaster Fair in Lancaster, N.H., states, “As we, the Board of Directors, look to the uncertain future of September 2021, we are doing our best with a positive outlook to plan for the upcoming fair season while remaining in a pandemic. With many uncertainties in front of us, we are moving ahead slowly and cautiously planning the 2021 Lancaster Fair.”
“We plan to open our grounds for function rentals, to the extent allowed by the State of New Hampshire, and continue with necessary maintenance of the fairgrounds. We hope that you all understand we will always do what is best for our Lancaster and neighboring communities but must continue to follow the orders and mandates of Governor Sununu. We all know changes can happen in an instant,” the fair’s website notes.
The annual event is held Labor Day weekend every late summer.
The fair’s directors note, “Please keep an eye out on Facebook and here on our website for future updates concerning the 2021 season, and keep your fingers crossed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.