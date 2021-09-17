Aiofe O’Donovan Opens KCP Presents Season At LI

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced the return of KCP Presents, beginning Friday, Sept. 24, with Irish-American singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan and special guests Hawktail. It takes place at Lyndon Institute at 7 p.m., and is the first of 16 live performances scheduled from fall of 2021 through spring of 2022.
Grammy winner Aoife O’Donovan has released three critically-acclaimed solo albums and co-founded the female folk trio I’m With Her and the string band Crooked Still. O’Donovan spent a decade contributing to radio variety shows “Live from Here,” and “A Prairie Home Companion,” and is the featured vocalist on “The Goat Rodeo Sessions” with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile.
O’Donovan, says Brian Carroll of Red Line Roots, “has a chill-inducing vocal that shines, haunting you with every word. Evocative and siren-like, smoke-tinged but tender and inviting.”
In spring of this year, O’Donovan spoke about her new song “Transatlantic” to Amelia Mason of WBUR. Ten years in the making, the song finally came together when New York City’s Irish Arts Center commissioned O’Donovan to contribute to a collection of pandemic compositions. “It’s about coming together as a community,” O’Donovan told Mason. “I think we’re all so lonesome for that right now.”
Special guests Hawktail includes members of Crooked Still, Punch Brothers and the I’m with Her house band. O’Donovan will surely sit in with Hawktail – and vice versa – during their Sept. 24 Lyndon Institute performance.
For tickets to see Aoife O’Donovan at Lyndon Institute, or for more information about future KCP Presents shows, including COVID safety protocols, visit catamountarts.org, kcppresents.org, or telephone 802-748-2600.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts, working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council and The New England Foundation for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.