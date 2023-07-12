Albannach Returns To Dog Mountain For Sunday Show

ST. JOHNSBURY — Scottish Celt-rock band Albannach returns to Dog Mountain this Sunday, July 16, for a 5 p.m. concert at Dog Mountain. Part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, organizers anticipate a big turnout and encourage fans to park at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street and take the shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to the venue.
Albannach is Scots-Gaelic for “Scottish” or “Scotsman,” and the band is indeed comprised of three Scottish musicians, born and bred, along with one American-born Scot and an Irishman. Albannach’s music aims to share and celebrate Scotland’s intriguing culture, history and heritage.
Albannach stirs the souls of anyone who hears them with primal drumming, a champion piper, and the unexpected (yet somehow right at home) call of a didgeridoo. “It’s like a Celtic punch in the face,” the band says when asked to describe their music. “Not for the faint of heart!”
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Visit catamounarts.org for more information.
In addition to 5 p.m. shows every Sunday through the end of August at Dog Mountain, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series presents free shows on July 28 (Adam Ezra Group) and August 25 (Diane DeMuth), on Railroad Street, as part of Final Fridays, monthly summertime block parties that close downtown St. Johnsbury to vehicular traffic at 4 p.m. and culminate with 7 p.m. concerts.
