Albannach Returns To Dog Mountain For Sunday Show
Albannach plays a 5 p.m. show this Sunday, July 16 at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Scottish Celt-rock band Albannach returns to Dog Mountain this Sunday, July 16, for a 5 p.m. concert at Dog Mountain. Part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, organizers anticipate a big turnout and encourage fans to park at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street and take the shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to the venue.

