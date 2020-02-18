The 2nd Annual Albany Pie Auction will be on February 22nd at 6 p.m. at the Albany Town Hall. It’s a hilarious and fun-filled evening of heated bidding and good cheer. All money raised will go towards Albany Community Trust’s Albany General Store Project.
Organizers are looking for pie makers and local talent. If you’re a singer, musician, magician, hula-hooper, unicycler, comedian, or you make a mean pie, please contact Lou Lepping at Lou.Lepping@gmail.com to sign up.
