The art of Northeast Kingdom native Alice Kitchel is on display through April 24 at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery, at 430 Railroad St.
“We are proud to host the light-filled work of Alice Kitchel at the Guild,” said gallery curator James Frase-White. “The room glows with the aura of her inspiration.” They are works which in Kitchel’s words, “reflect my thoughts and feelings about the natural world around me. I want to convey, with color, light and pattern, the beauty it offers.”
Kitchel grew up on a farm in the Northeast Kingdom, loving the fields, woods, brooks and ponds, the sight, feel and colors, in all weather, at all hours, and in all seasons.
After college with a degree in art history, she began working in tapestry and handloom weaving and working for a drapery and upholstery company in New York City. “Working with textiles sensitized Alice to the power of color and the eloquence of proportion and pattern,” Frase-White noted.
She then went on to become an art therapist and mental health counselor. “Now Alice has returned to her first love, taking up the brush to become that painter she had dreamed of being as a child, a hunter of beauty in the natural world,” Frase-White said. “Come in and join the celebration of the enchanted Kingdom we are proud to call home.”
The Back Room Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It follows all covid protocol, and mask-wearing is required for admittance.
