‘Always … Patsy Cline’ Returns To Weathervane

WHITEFIELD, NH — A perennial Weathervane Theatre favorite returns when Alaina Mills reprises her acclaimed performance as country music legend Patsy Cline in Always…Patsy Cline.
First performed at the Weathervane in 2018, Always…Patsy Cline runs in alternating repertory Sept. 15-Oct. 6 as part of the theatre’s second fall season.
“Patsy Cline was a pioneer and pillar of strength as a woman in both the country and pop music scenes of her time,” said Mills. “It’s an honor to portray her and to play a part in passing down her legacy for more generations to be inspired by.”
This season marks Mills’ third with the Weathervane. In addition to Patsy Cline, some of her most notable Weathervane performances include Lois/Bianca (Kiss Me, Kate) and Roxie Hart (Chicago). “I feel at home away from home whenever I
get the opportunity to come back and create theatre in the North Country,” said Mills. “I am forever grateful to Gibbs Murray for creating such a haven for the love of the art form and to the entire Weathervane family for continuing to support artists and the North Country community.”
Always…Patsy Cline not only reunites Mills with the Weathervane, but also with Marisa Kirby who will play Louise Seger. The two were last seen together as Roxie and Velma in Weathervane’s 2018 production of Chicago.
Also featured in Always…Patsy Cline is a live band - Chris Cerreto (drums), Ben Covello (keyboard), McKinley Foster (guitar), AC Muench (bass), and Justin Pappas (fiddle).
